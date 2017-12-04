Global Glaubers Salt Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a Low CAGR of 1.11%

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Glaubers Salt Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global glauber's salt market to grow at a CAGR of 1.11% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Glaubers Salt Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price is considered as the average selling price of the product.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is High demand for sodium sulfate in APAC. APAC is the major consumer and producer of sodium sulfate. The region consists of many developing economies. Factors such as rising demand for soaps, detergents, paper, and textiles drive the growth of the market in the region. It is estimated to account for 72.51% of the incremental growth in the global Glauber's salt market during 2016-2021. China is the leading producer and consumer of sodium sulfate in APAC, and it is also the largest producer and consumer of sodium sulfate in the world.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emergence of sodium ion batteries (SIBs). Lithium-ion batteries are popular and are used in household electronic items. These batteries are lightweight, rechargeable, and provide high energy density to devices. They are used in portable devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, and electronic cigarettes. They are used in power tools such as a cordless drill, sanders, and electric vehicles (EVs) as well. They are used in aerospace and military, applications (in radio-controlled models and model aircraft).

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Decline in demand for powder detergents. The global detergent market is exhibiting significant growth. Detergents are available in the form of soap, powder, and liquid. Consumers growing use of detergent soaps and powder is witnessed over the past decade. However, technological advances have led to the replacement of powder detergents by liquid detergents, which, in turn, pose a challenge to the global glauber salt market. Unlike soaps and powder detergents, they (liquid detergents) do not require sodium sulfate.

Key vendors

XinLi Chemical

Alkim Alkali Kimya

MINERA DE SANTA MARTA

LENZING

Jiangsu Jingshen Salt & Chemical Industry Co.

Sichuan Xinxing Chemical

JSC Kuchuksulphate

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical Co.

Other prominent vendors

Adisseo

AKO KASEI CO.

American Elements

Birla Cellulose

Borden & Remington Corp.

Chengdu Sanlian Tianquan Chemical Industry Co.

Cooper Natural Resources

CORDENKA

ECOBAT Technologies

Elementis plc

GFS Chemicals

Grupo Industrial Crimidesa

Mil-Spec Industries

Nippon Chemical Industrial CO.

Noah Technologies Corporation

Searles Valley Minerals

SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION

Si Chuan Hongya Qing Yi Jiang Chemical CO.

SULQUISA

TUFAIL GROUP

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Source



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ghc4g9/global_glaubers





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716