Carlos Peña Kaiser Joins as Spain Country Manager



LONDON, 2017-12-04 19:42 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigators International, the international underwriting segment of The Navigators Group, Inc., today announced the opening of a new location in Madrid, Spain and the appointment of Carlos Peña Kaiser as Country Manager. The opening of a local office in Spain is part of the company's growth strategy to expand its well-established speciality insurance expertise to new geographic markets. The business will focus on serving companies domiciled in Spain, using its newly capitalised retail insurer, Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1874b8ed-28cc-40f5-a659-f1b38 c02407d



"Carlos is uniquely qualified to lead Navigators' entry into Spain, as he has extensive insight into the specialty insurance landscape in the region and deep knowledge of the sophisticated solutions that our clients depend on us to deliver," said Guillaume Déal, Managing Director, Continental Europe. "We now have five branches across the Continent of Europe. This broad network, coupled with our strategic relationship in the Nordic region, allows us to share our technical expertise and local knowledge with a growing number of brokers and companies in the region."



Mr. Peña Kaiser joins Navigators from W.R. Berkley, where he was Head of Underwriting and Middle Market Operations. Previously, he spent nearly 24 years with Chubb, most recently serving as General Manager of Spain. His experience includes overseeing underwriting operations across Southern Europe.



About Navigators International



Navigators International refers to the international insurance segment of The Navigators Group, Inc. The Navigators Group, Inc. is an international specialty insurance holding company with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Asia.



CONTACT:



Alastair Burns +44 (0) 20 7220 3921 aburns@navg.com