Cemtrex Inc. to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2017 / Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, NASDAQ: CETXP, NASDAQ: CETXW) announced today that it will be presenting at the 10th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 5th at 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Mr. Saagar Govil, Chairman & CEO of Cemtrex will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with coordinate evening events.

The webcast of the presentation can be found here: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro13/cetx/.

View Cemtrex's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CETX.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is an international diversified industrial and manufacturing company that provides a wide array of solutions to meet today's technology challenges. Cemtrex provides manufacturing services of advanced custom engineered electronics design and manufacturing services, comprehensive industrial services, monitoring instruments for industrial processes and environmental compliance, and systems for controlling particulates, hazardous gases, emissions of Greenhouse gases, and other regulated pollutants. The Company is also in the process of developing its own proprietary IoT and wearable devices. For more information about Cemtrex, please visit www.cemtrex.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.



For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

