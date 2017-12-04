Global Automotive Brake Calipers Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for Multi-Piston Brake Calipers

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Brake Calipers Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive brake calipers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.12% during the period 2017-2021 .

Global Automotive Brake Calipers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The global automotive brake calipers market is a prominent segment of the global automotive braking system market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing demand for multi-piston brake calipers. The calipers are C-shaped, and the pistons are present on the top and bottom ends of the calipers. The force generated by the foot pedal and exerted on the master cylinder gets is wasted while it is spread to the caliper. This increases the pressure required to engage the brake pedal and increases brake pad wear. The caliper designers are trying to minimize deflection and wasted force using multiple pistons.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing sales of SUVs and pickup trucks globally. The global automotive industry is going through an era of evolution through the new emerging technologies and innovations in the market to bring new types of vehicles in the market. In the last decade, many new vehicles have become commercially available in the mass market, especially the new-age SUVs. The automakers have been working on the economics of demand and supply, and to meet the potential demand, they have been working on expanding the product line-up of SUVs.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Highly mature market, leading to fewer innovations in the market. The automotive braking system market has reached a mature stage where the growth of the market has become highly dependent on the sales of vehicles globally. The first braking system constituted a block of wood and a lever system, which was used in steel-rimmed wheels. As the steam-powered vehicles were introduced in the market, the use of mechanical braking systems started becoming obsolete because of the high requirement for braking power.

Key vendors

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

WABCO

Brembo

Other prominent vendors

Akebono

AISIN Group

Apec Braking

ATL Industries

Bendix

Brakes International

CARDONE

Robert Bosch

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



