Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2017) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") is pleased to announce record trading results for its listed market during the month of November.

The CSE experienced record share turnover of 3.49 billion shares over the course of the month. This bested the previous monthly record from November 2016 of 1.33 billion shares by a considerable margin. On a year to date basis, the CSE has traded 13.03 billion shares of its listed companies, far exceeding last year's record of 6.43 billion shares.

From a value traded perspective, the exchange saw shares worth a record total of $1.94 billion trade in its listed companies. The previous monthly record was $0.48 billion, achieved in October of this year. So far this year, the CSE is already in record territory, with a total value traded of $4.74 billion. The previous annual record was $1.55 billion traded in 2016.

Of particular note, November 28 was the single day record for share volume, number of trades and total value:

Share volume: 326,799,630

Share value: $252,172,945

Number of trades: 77,623

Also noteworthy on November 28 was the fact that the CSE, for the first time, traded more share value in its listed companies than any other Canadian exchange focused on early stage capital companies.

The CSE has also seen robust activity on the new listings and financings front. During the month of November, the exchange welcomed 7 new companies and 3 companies that underwent a fundamental change transaction. On a year to date basis, the CSE has seen 48 new companies and 13 fundamental changes. On the corporate finance side, CSE-listed companies have raised more than $700 million in 2017 as a result of more than 400 transactions. Both figures are annual records.

The increased trading activity is reflected in the performance of the CSE Composite Index, which is up 40.63% year to date / 35.75% in the past twelve months. "A number of industry sectors have clearly caught the attention of the trading and investing communities interested in entrepreneurial companies," commented Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "We are delighted to see that the hard work of our issuer companies and the CSE team is paying off to the degree that it has over the last several weeks. With a strong group of prospective issuers in its pipeline, we are confident that the CSE will continue to bring compelling investment opportunities to investors in the coming months."

About the CSE

The Canadian Securities Exchange is home to more than 320 issuers covering a broad range of industry sectors. Recognized as an exchange by the Ontario Securities Commission in 2004, the CSE facilitates the capital formation process for public companies through a streamlined approach to company regulation that emphasizes disclosure and the provision of efficient secondary market trading services for investors.

