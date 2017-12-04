Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Commercialization of Bio Solvents Gaining Market Momentum

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global oil field bio-solvents market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Oil Field Bio-solvents market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing commercialization of bio solvents. The global oilfield biocides and bio solvents market is expected to witness the emergence of oilfield biocides such as chlorine dioxide (ClO2). The rapid development of hydraulic fracturing and unconventional shale gas has led to the increased use of ClO2 in microbiological control technology, especially for frac water disinfection.

The increasing preference of ClO2 is backed by its excellent properties such as prevention of souring and enhanced flow assurance in oilfields. ClO2 also offers an optimal solution for hydraulic fracturing and fly treatment of water. It treats the contamination caused by spores and bacteria. Some of the other advantages of ClO2 are lower dosage requirement, enhanced real-time control and monitoring, improved safety, and proven low environmental footprint. In addition, the global oilfield biocides and bio solvents market is expected to witness increasing commercialization of bio solvents. Bioethanol and methyl soyate are some of the solvents that are responsible for the increasing rates of commercialization.

According to the report, Increasing demand for environment-friendly products. The global oilfield bio solvents markets have witnessed increasing customer focus and demand for environment-friendly materials or products, such as green and bio solvents. The global green and bio solvents are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period 2017-2021.

The need for sustainable, and greener chemicals has prompted numerous research activities into renewable feedstock processing. To yield chemicals (bio) of interest, not only plants but also a variety of wastes may be exploited from fruits to ashes associated with biomass incinerators.

Further, the report states that Variations pertaining to the availability of raw materials for bio-based solvents. Bio solvents depend primarily on the availability of feedstock, such as sugar cane, corn, oranges, tapioca, and wheat among others. The production of such crops depends upon climatic conditions. The production varies considerably every year and is subject to external factors such as excess rainfall, plagues of locusts, frost, and hurricanes. The non-availability of raw materials or fluctuations in the availability has a negative impact on the global oil-biocides and bio solvents market and could lead to high production costs.

Key vendors

Ashburn Chemical Technologies

Croda

The Dow Chemical Company

Stephan Company

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6999zk/global_oil_field





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716