Global Packaging Market 2017-2021 - Focus on Sustainable Packaging Solutions & Growing Popularity of Lightweight Packaging

The global packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of packaging.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Focus on sustainable packaging solutions. Consumer product manufacturers prefer various types of eco-friendly packaging designs and materials for supporting sustainable business operations. For instance, paper can be recycled up to seven times, thereby giving corrugated packaging vendors an advantage over other types of packaging product vendors. Thus, packaging vendors are focusing on the production of the packaging solutions, such as corrugated boxes, which are 100% recyclable.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth of the global e-commerce market. The global e-commerce market, which includes online retail shopping, has witnessed a substantial growth during the period 2014-2017, and it is further expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the online retail sales has boosted the demand for packaging products for the safe shipment of products. The ease of online shopping due to the increase in penetration of the Internet in the emerging countries, such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa, has encouraged many customers to switch from the traditional shopping method to online shopping.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Volatility in raw material prices. Various types of raw materials used in the packaging industry are plastic, wood, glass, and corrugated paper. The cost of the raw material is one of the vital factors in determining the end-products cost. Thus, the fluctuation in raw material prices is a major challenge faced by vendors operating in the global packaging market. The widening of the gap in the demand-supply in the last few years has led to a considerable increase in the price of raw materials.

