SAVANNAH, GEORGIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- Note to Editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Pratt & Whitney Canada announced today the extension of the basic Time Between Overhaul (TBO) and Hot Section Inspection (HSI) intervals for in-service and future PT6A-140, -140A and -140AG engines. The TBO is increasing to 4,000 from 3,600 hours, while the HSI interval is extended from 1,800 to 2,000 hours. These improvements will benefit general aviation operators by increasing flying time and decreasing maintenance costs. Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

"With the PT6A family, operators get much more than just an engine. We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, offering simplified maintenance and tailored service offerings to help maximize availability and minimize costs. As these latest extensions for the PT6A-140 series demonstrate, we're committed to further enhancing performance and reliability so that our customers from all segments can spend more time flying and generating revenue for their businesses," remarked Nicholas Kanellias, Vice President, General Aviation, P&WC.

The increased TBO and HSI intervals are made possible by the exceptional performance and reliability of the PT6A engine family, proven over more than 50 years, with 71 models and 128 aircraft applications. These achievements have established it as a global leader in the general aviation segment and a benchmark for single-engine instrumental flight rules (IFR) revenue flights.

The PT6A-140 series is the latest addition to the PT6A family. The PT6A-140 entered into service in 2012 on the Cessna Grand Caravan EX, followed by the PT6A-140AG variant created for the agricultural segment in March 2015. These engines have once again raised the bar for general aviation. The PT6A-140 series provide operators with 15% more power and five percent better specific fuel consumption than comparable engines. There are already over 450 engines in service around the world, which have accumulated an excess of 500,000 hours.

Across all families and applications, P&WC engines have amassed more than 820 million flight hours to date. This track record, along with innovative digital technologies such as the FAST™ engine health monitoring solution and Oil Analysis Technology, provides the company's experienced personnel with exceptional insight into how, where and why customers fly. They leverage this knowledge to provide world-class support to customers in over 200 countries flying a wide range of missions.

"Whether it's extending the TBO and HSI interval or developing cutting-edge technologies that support more proactive and predictive maintenance, we're dedicated to working with our customers to understand their needs and provide them with greater flexibility and tailored solutions that will improve their bottom line and give their business an edge," added Kanellias.

P&WC is at the National Agricultural Aviation Association' Ag Aviation Expo, booth 531, in Savannah, Georgia, December 4 to 7. Interested operators are invited to drop by the booth to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

100,000 Reasons To Go Beyond

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.

Note to Editors

Follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/pwcanada) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/PrattWhitneyCanada) for our latest news and updates.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1105633.jpg

Contacts:

Kathy Roberge

Pratt & Whitney Canada

+1-450-647-7733

kathy.roberge@pwc.ca

www.pwc.ca



