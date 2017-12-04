SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the ITcategory. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the information technology sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Servers Procurement Research Report', 'Data Visualization Applications Procurement Research Report', and 'Financial Reporting Software Procurement Research Report'

Global Servers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global servers market can be attributed to rapid growth of e-commerce across various geographies which drives the need for centralized business operations. The use of servers enables real-time transactions and provides access to the right files when required. Also, the analytics in predicting consumer behavior is a major factor driving the growth of the global servers market.

Servers Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in finding personnel with right skillsets including technical and market knowledge.

The difficulty in evaluating post-purchase support.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the global servers market should ensure that the suppliers have adopted robust data protection and redundancy measures. Also, the buyers should opt to purchase in bulk or enter long-term subscription plans, as this enhances their negotiation power and offers scope for discounts.

Global Data Visualization Applications Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global data visualization applications market can be attributed to the huge volumes of data that is generated by the banking sector. There is a growing need to keep track of large portfolios on a continuous basis, which leads to the generation of such large volumes of data by the financial institutions. Also, data visualization applications help in converting complex data to a more accessible and usable form, which adds to the demand for such applications.

Data Visualization Applications Procurement Challenges:

The lack of knowledge and understanding of the underlying technology and features.

Difficulty in comparing the offerings of various vendors to make a more informed decision.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the data visualization applications market should perform an exhaustive procurement research which would help them in selecting the right service provider. Also, they should adopt the procurement practice of testing the solutions on their systems by using their primary data type; this is necessary because many solutions are not capable of handling social media data.

Global Financial Reporting Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global financial reporting software market can be attributed to the increase in regulatory requirements due to major financial debacles across geographies. Also, the use of financial reporting software helps the financial firms reduce the risks surrounding regulatory compliance and associated costs. Moreover, the demand for this software from the banking sector is expected to grow over the forecast period, fueling the market growth.

Financial Reporting Software Procurement Challenges:

The challenges related to data security and privacy.

The difficulty in identifying measures to mitigate costs.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the financial reporting software market should adopt the procurement practice of asking the service providers for an exhaustive estimation of the total cost of ownership prior to contract negotiation. The buyers prefer adopting this practice as it allows them to take measures to mitigate the expenses actively.

