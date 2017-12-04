NOVN EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Novan, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 2, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on behalf of investors who purchased Novan, Inc. ("Novan") (NASDAQ: NOVN) securities (1) pursuant and/or traceable to Novan's IPO on or about September 26, 2016 or (2) between September 26, 2016 and August 1, 2017.

The complaint alleges that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements in its Registration Statement and Prospectus for the IPO, and made false statements throughout the class period. In particular, among other allegations, the complaint alleges that the Company repeatedly falsely stated that two Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment SB204 were identical and omitted specific facts as to why the two critical trials were, in fact, not identical; as a result of these false statements, the Company's outlook and expected financial performance were not accurately represented.

If you suffered a loss in Novan, you have until January 2, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

