Due to regulatory demands from US IRS (871 m withholding Tax) Nordea Bank AB (publ) will delist a certificate with Autoliv SDB as underlying. No new instruments with Autoliv SBD as underlying will be issued at this time. The instrument will be delisted the 18th of December 2017. Until that date the instrument is marked as "Buy Back" thus customers can only sell their certificates back to Nordea.



During the "Buy Back" period all customers have the possibility to sell their current holdings in the below mentioned instrument. If the customers hold the instrument until delisting date, the customer will receive a settlement amount based on the closing price of the instrument on the Last trading Date, the 15th of December 2017. The settlement amount will be paid to the holder not later than 10 (ten) business days after the Delisting Date.



Appendix 1



ISIN Instrument Delisting Date Last Trading Date --------------------------------------------------------------- SE0005039443 BULL ALIV X3 N 2017-12-18 2017-12-15 ---------------------------------------------------------------