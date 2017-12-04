SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the ITcategory. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the information technology sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services Procurement Research Report','Desktop as a Service Procurement Research Report', and 'Geographic Information System Procurement Research Report'

Global Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of this market can be attributed to end-user segments that have started realizing the need for a dedicated data privacy and protection system. This demand is driven by an increase in volumes of personal data being gathered by organizations for marketing and analytical purposes along with the increasing stringency of regulations across various regions. Moreover, the volumes of data generated by businesses are expected to increase due to the digitization of business processes further adding to the demand.

Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in identifying service providers that possess expertise in latest technological innovations.

The inconsistency in data privacy laws across regions.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the global data privacy and protection consulting services market should identify and engage with suppliers that have a global presence as they will possess the expertise required to comply with data privacy and protection norms across various regions. The data privacy and protection laws vary according to the region; this makes it necessary for buyers to collaborate with suppliers that possess expertise in regional regulatory norms.

Global Desktop as a Service Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the desktop as a service (DaaS) market can be attributed to the rise in demand from enterprises. DaaS helps companies in converting the CAPEX into a predictable monthly expense while providing an option for the users to work from any location and device. Also, this makes it easier for the companies to manage the IT infrastructure and reduce their infrastructural spend considerably.

Desktop as a Service Procurement Challenges:

Connectivity related issues for cloud-hosted desktops.

Challenges in ensuring the security of the protocol provided.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the desktop as a service market should conduct tests to ensure the security of the protocol provided. This helps them in ensuring it matches their requirements. The key aspects of the tests conducted to evaluate the security include authentication mechanism, maintaining antimalware software, and stringent security controls.

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Category Procurement Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global geographic information system market can be attributed to a rise in demand for GIS from the government sector. Geographic information system finds usage in disaster management, urban planning, development of smart cities and other such government initiatives. Also, the retail and real estate sectors are the next major buyers of the category after the government sector. The use of GIS by the oil and gas sector for routing pipelines and deciding locations for drilling wells further fuels the growth of this market.

Geographic Information System Procurement Challenges:

The lack of awareness and understanding of such solutions.

The unavailability of high-quality indoor GIS mapping solutions.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the GIS market should adopt the procurement practice of performing an exhaustive need analysis study. This enables them to identify key stakeholders involved in the implementation of the project and also assists them to determine the scope and use of GIS across functions of the business. Also, to gain long-term tangible benefits they should provide the senior management a detailed account of the capabilities of a GIS.

To view our complete portfolio of information technology procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/information-technology

