

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell Monday for the first time in three sessions, as a strong dollar dented commodity prices.



Jan. WTI oil was down 89 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $57.47/bbl.



Prices jumped to a 2-year peak in November but have since leveled off despite OPEC's recent deal with Russia to extend their supply quota plan through 2018.



In economic news, a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday showed a modest decrease in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the month of October.



Factory orders edged down by 0.1 percent in October after surging up by 1.7 percent in September. Economists had expected orders to drop by 0.4 percent.



