Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2017) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC Pink: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB). At the request of IIROC, Iconic wishes to confirm that its management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

The Company is committed to deliver positive results on its different business initiatives and is committed to keep its shareholders and stakeholders informed and up to date on any and all developments as early as results or progress can be disclosed.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Richard Barnett"

Richard Barnett, CFO and Secretary

Contact: (604) 336-8614

For further information on ICM, please visit our website at www.iconicmineralsltd.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.