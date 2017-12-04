Chelmsford, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2017) - The highest priority for Hawkins Point is to help businesses ensure their success through the best talent, technology, and processes. For this reason, Hawkins Point proudly welcomed Joe Robichaud last month as their new Vice President of Business Development. They are extremely excited about his contribution to the company and its solutions.



Joe Robichaud and the executives of Hawkins Point view his new role as two-pronged. With a passion for building relationships, Joe's first priority will be to build and manage relationships with businesses that partner with Hawkins Point. He aims to anticipate the needs of each one, prioritizing their goals as his own. The second prong of this role will be to guide the leadership and delivery teams, studying industry and market trends, to define the best strategies Hawkins Point will bring to the Greater Boston market.



Hawkins Point believes Joe Robichaud is the perfect fit for this role. He has over 20 years of experience in business consulting, and 11 years of experience in business development. He not only possesses an innate sales ability -which he prefers to view as relationship-building- but has in-depth experience in the delivery-side of business consulting through his previous roles as a business analyst and project manager.



So, he has a unique advantage of understanding the services and solutions he will promote. This gives him an authoritative voice to speak about the talent and approach that Hawkins Point dictates in areas such as project management, process reengineering, and software implementations. He can bridge the gap between sales and delivery. "People don't want to just be sold to. They want to trust that their consultant understands them and can fully recommend the best solution." Joe shared.



He has a like-mindedness with the leaders of the company. And he's appreciated their receptivity to his style. "I feel I will be a great fit with a company that already has a sterling reputation." Joe carries the same strong work ethic and business integrity he's witnessed in the Hawkins Point culture. He's been known to say that a person should live like their actions will be printed on the front page of the Boston Globe.



Joe believes in Hawkins Point's mature, battle-tested consultative approach, too. He is most excited to support the company to position it even more as a thought leader and one of the top trusted solution providers in the area. "Coming to Hawkins Point has unleashed a level of creativity I didn't know existed in myself. They've given me the license to think creatively and act creatively and do it in a way that's strategic," Joe said.



Joe Robichaud and Hawkins Point believe that the current market craves thought leadership and trusted partnerships. They're also seeing that businesses they hope to reach, such as companies in the BioTech industry, are looking for a local firm that is relationship-driven and able to bring top talent to help solve their business problems. Hawkins Point believes they've put the right people in place to be the high-value consulting partner these companies desire.



For Hawkins Point, their clients are top of mind with every decision. That's why they are excited to share their news of their new executive. They believe their clients and peers will greatly benefit from a relationship with Joe Robichaud.



About Hawkins Point

Hawkins Point Partners is a technology consulting organization that offers delivery management, process engineering, and security services. They have become a trusted partner for companies of all sizes seeking to maximize the return on their technology investment, fueling 3-year revenue growth of 1,112%.



