The latest market research report by Technavio on the global actinic keratosis drugs market predicts a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2017-2021.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global actinic keratosis drugs market from 2017-2021.

The report segments the global actinic keratosis drugs market by drug class (nucleoside metabolic inhibitors, immunomodulators, photosensitizers, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global actinic keratosis drugs market, according to Technavio researchers:

High prevalence of actinic keratosis: a major market driver

In 2016, nucleoside metabolic inhibitors had the highest market share of more than 37% in the global actinic keratosis drugs market

The Americas contributed the maximum share of close to 46% in the global actinic keratosis drugs market in 2016

Almirall, GALDERMA, LEO Pharma, and Valeant are the prominent players in the market

High prevalence of actinic keratosis is one of the major factors driving the global actinic keratosis drugs market. Actinic keratosis develops primarily due to UV exposure. The lesions arising from actinic keratosis can lead to squamous cell carcinoma if left untreated. With the increasing awareness of oncology, people believe in choosing causative treatment. This leads to a higher incidence rate of actinic keratosis treatment, which has been driving the market growth. The prevalence is high in individuals with fair skin and in regions with high exposure to the sun such as those near the equator. As per the NIH (National Institutes of Health), the prevalence rate of actinic keratosis was estimated to be 40%-50% in the Caucasian population aged above 40 years.

Nucleoside metabolic inhibitors: largest segment by drug class

Nucleoside metabolic inhibitors held the highest market share in the global actinic keratosis drugs market in 2016. This class belongs to anti-neoplastic drugs. Anti-neoplastic drugs are agents that inhibit tumor growth. Nucleoside metabolic inhibitors decrease the pace of cancer cell growth. In these, deoxynucleoside analogs get converted to triphosphate during S-phase of the cell cycle. These get incorporated into the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in place of cytosine. Covalent bonds develop between the false base and DNA methyltransferases causing the decline in enzymes available for the DNA demethylation process.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "5-fluorouracil is the preferred choice of treatment for actinic keratosis. It inhibits the enzyme thymidylate synthetase and therefore, alters deoxy-uridic acid methylation resulting in the proliferation of cells. If actinic keratosis lesions appear on the scalp, then relatively extended therapy is essential. Fluorouracil is prescribed for multiple indications other than actinic keratoses such as colon cancer and breast cancer."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global actinic keratosis drugs market is consolidated in nature. The market is characterized by the presence of prominent players such as Almirall, GALDERMA, LEO Pharma, and Valeant. The existing vendors are highly investing in R&D to develop novel drugs as the number of approved drugs in the actinic keratosis segment is very less. LEO Pharma has a significant pipeline strength in actinic keratosis (three immunomodulators). There are generic versions available for some products in the market such as 5-FU imiquimod. The major generic suppliers of 5-FU include Almirall, Mylan, and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries among others. Some of the companies such as Vidac Pharma are concentrating on R&D to develop first-in-class drugs for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

