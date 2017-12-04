SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'chemicals' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the chemicals sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Benzene Procurement Research Report', 'Phosphate Procurement Research Report', and 'Phenol Procurement Research Report'

Global Benzene Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the benzene market can be attributed to the high demand from end-user segments such as steel, textiles, and packaging. Also, the growth in the production capacities of benzene derivatives such as caprolactam, acetone, styrene monomer, and MDI have led to an increase in demand from end-use sectors of these chemicals which will augment the demand for benzene over the forecast period.

Benzene Procurement Challenges:

The challenges in understanding cost-saving opportunities.

Difficulties in overcoming the risks in production.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers after evaluating their analytical capabilities. This helps the buyers in ensuring the quality and accuracy of managing storage conditions. Also, the buyers prefer to engage in strategic partnerships with suppliers as it helps them understand cost-saving opportunities in suppliers' supply chain.

Global Phosphate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the phosphate market can be attributed to the rapid developments in the meat and dairy sector. Phosphate helps in improving the texture of meat during storage and also aids in stabilization of its pH value this is the reason for its high demand from the meat and dairy sector. Also, phosphorous is a key nutrient in crop production and crops rely on phosphorous for proper growth, photosynthesis, and cell division.

Phosphate Procurement Challenges:

The decline in phosphate exports from China.

Difficulties in predicting demand-supply dynamics.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that possess large production capacities and strong inventories; this ensures a steady availability of raw materials. The buyers should also collaborate with suppliers to monitor phosphate market dynamics; this will help them gauge the impact of factors such as changes in export laws and environmental laws.

Global Phenol Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the phenol market can be attributed to the rise in adoption of phenol by various end-user segments such as the automotive, agrochemical, and construction industries. Also, phenol is a key raw material used in the manufacture of end-use applications such as pesticides, plywood, and automobile parts.

Phenol Procurement Challenges:

The volatility in raw material prices.

The losses arising from the volatility in market prices.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market space should engage with suppliers that use forward contracts and hedging to reduce the risks associated with volatility in the prices of phenol; this will help them avoid losses arising from the volatility in market prices.

