SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'chemicals' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the chemicals sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Synthetic Resins Procurement Research Report', 'Superabsorbent Polymers Procurement Research Report', and 'Caustic Soda Procurement Research Report'

Global Synthetic Resins Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the synthetic resins market can be attributed to the high demand from the packaging sector. Synthetic resins are used for packaging due to its favorable properties including lightweight and its ability to act as an excellent barrier. Also, the increasing demand from the composites industry for thermoset resins serves as a key growth driver for the synthetic resins industry.

Synthetic Resins Procurement Challenges:

The challenges in managing synthetic resin prices.

The lack of market knowledge on evolving trends.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that use digitization techniques to manage resin procurement processes; this helps in increasing the visibility across the value chain. Moreover, suppliers also benefit from the reduction in the documentation, enhancements in transactional efficiency, and streamlining of process flows.

Global Superabsorbent Polymers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the superabsorbent polymers market can be attributed to the high demand from the healthcare sector. The rise in demand for SAPs from the personal care industry is another factor driving the growth of this market. SAPs are increasingly used in the agricultural sector and industrial applications such as protective coatings for electrical cables, food packaging, sealants, and medical absorbents.

Superabsorbent Polymers Procurement Challenges:

The challenges in accurately assessing the efficiency and value of products.

Difficulties in understanding cost-saving opportunities across supply chains of suppliers.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers after evaluating the feasibility of conducting reverse auctions. The buyers prefer to engage in strategic partnerships with preferred suppliers as this will help them negotiate for cost benefits based on nature and tenure of engagement.

Global Caustic Soda Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the caustic soda market can be attributed to the rise in focus on recovery of precious metals from e-waste. There is a rise in focus on recycling of wastes by governments worldwide to reduce the discharge of chemicals and heavy metals into the environment. Also, the demand for caustic soda in Africa is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to its usage in water treatment industries, mining industries and manufacturers of soaps and detergents where caustic soda is utilized extensively.

Caustic Soda Procurement Challenges:

The lack of knowledge regarding the difference in concentrations of impurities in different grades of caustic soda.

The difficulty in selecting appropriate grade of caustic soda.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market space should engage with suppliers that provide transparency on raw materials used in their products. This is important as the quality of caustic soda depends on the quality of brine solution used in its production. Also, the buyers need to hire technical experts with comprehensive knowledge about the product to aid in the selection of appropriate grade.

