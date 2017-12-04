SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will video webcast its 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, December 11, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT. Participants will include Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins.

What: 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: Monday, December 11, 2017, 10:00 a.m. PT

Listen and Watch: A live audio and video webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be available online. Questions may be asked online. Please click here to register.

Online Annual Report: To download an electronic version of the 2017 Annual Report, visit Cisco's Annual Report page.

Replay: A replay of the Annual Shareholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

