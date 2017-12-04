The latest market research report by Technavio on the global polypropylene random copolymer marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204005964/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global polypropylene random copolymer market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global polypropylene random copolymer market by application (packaging, pharma and medical, and building and construction) and by geography (APAC, the Americas, Europe, and ROW). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global polypropylene random copolymer market, according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

Rising demand for metallocene-based polyolefin: a major market driver

In 2016, the packaging segment dominated the market by occupying almost 54% share

In 2016, APAC held the maximum share of the global polypropylene random copolymer market, accounting for a share of more than 48%

Braskem, China Petrochemical, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, Reliance Industries, and Total are the leading players in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Rising demand for metallocene-based polyolefin: a major market driver

Rising demand for metallocene-based polyolefin is one of the major factors driving the global polypropylene random copolymer market. Polymerization of olefins with the nanoparticles by metallocene catalysts is one of the efficient ways of the production of polyolefin. Several companies such as BASF and ExxonMobil, are producing the metallocene-based polyolefin. The increase in demand for a metallocene-based catalyst, which has better properties than the conventional catalyst and wide use of this kind of polyolefins in various application sectors such as automotive, packaging, and construction is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Packaging: largest application segment

Due to some specific characteristics such as superior dimensional stability, heat sealing strength, and low-temperature impact resistance, polypropylene random copolymer is widely used for packaging in the food and beverages and medical industries. It has substituted the use of other packaging materials such as metals, glass, and other plastic polymers. Properties such as a low melting point, chemical resistance, and high resistance to moisture absorption make it highly useful for food packaging. It is widely used in packaging of fruit juice, meat, processed food, and daily consumable items such as sweets, snacks, biscuits, and dairy products.

According to Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on plastics, polymers, and elastomers, "Polypropylene random copolymer possesses high flexibility and high tensile strength. Therefore, it can be molded into thin sheets that find use in packaging for cigarettes or tobacco, hosiery, and bread. Its use in packaging is increasing because of its lightweight, cost-effectiveness, and lack odor and taste. It is used in dairy containers and in jars for household use because of its high transparency. High moisture resistance and good sealing properties increase the shelf life of the packaged food products."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global polypropylene random copolymer market is extremely competitive and moderately fragmented due to the presence of multinational, regional, and local vendors. Major manufacturers are present in APAC, the Americas, and Europe. Some major key vendors dominating the market are Braskem, China Petrochemical, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, Total, and Reliance Industries. The key factor influencing the competitive scenario in the market is the abundant availability of raw materials, and their prices vary from supplier to supplier. Although local vendors have a cost advantage of raw materials, it is difficult for them to compete with major vendors in terms of price, quality, and supply of differentiated products. Competitors are investing in R&D for making their products innovative and different from others.

Get a sample copy of the global polypropylene random copolymer market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing plastics, polymers, and elastomers research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204005964/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com