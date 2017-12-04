IOM Cases, LLC: IOM Cases Launches EXTREME GT Cool Mesh Cases for iPhone 8 Plus

IOM's Ultra Slim, Ultra Thin and Ultra Light EXTREME GT iPhone 8 Plus Cases Manufactured with Precisely Engineered Aerospace Grade Non-Magnetic Stainless Steel

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2017 / Just in time for the holidays, acclaimed iPhone case manufacturer IOM Cases™ - the company behind the award-winning IOM Cases™ COOLMESH iPhone 7, 8 and X cases - launches its eagerly-anticipated EXTREME GT cases for iPhone 8 Plus.

Designed in California, the all-new precisely-engineered EXTREME GT iPhone 8 Plus cases boast IOM's patented COOLMESH design to keep the iphone running cool, housed within with the industry's only Unibody Stainless Steel case. IOM has created its EXTREME GT iPhone 8 plus cases to continue the company's innovation of offering the world's lightest and thinnest aerospace-grade stainless steel iPhone cases. New for the iPhone 8 Plus cases, IOM adds its new Exotic Blue and Brushed Stainelss/Black Trim colors - five exclusive and limited editions for the 8 Plus (compatible with the 7 Plus and 6 Plus).

To manufacture its bar-raising i8+ cases, IOM invented a 20+ Patented processes that includes multiple layers of luxury automotive paint and layers of UV protection coatings.

Inspired by such exotic automobile designs as Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche, Bentley and BMW. Created from one piece of Sculpted Mesh Metal, the EXTREME GT case sports a style that no other case comes close to offering. When first introduced last year, the distinctive look of IOM Cases' COOLMESH recently caught the eye of CNET, saying "The Extreme GT cases are sleek or sleeker than the iPhone itself."

"We are excited to launch IOM Cases for the iPhone 8 Plus and bring the line to market in time for holiday shoppers. IOM Cases are distinctive and designed for those who want a unique, Innovative, Precisely engineered luxurious Case with a twist on a fashion-driven design," said IOM founder Scott Friedland.

The new Extreme GT 8 Plus case is exclusively available from IOMCASES.com, Amazon, Amazon Prime, Bestbuy.com and select Premium wireless resellers.

IOM CASES is also offering FREE WORLDWIDE SHIPPING

About IOM Cases™, LLC.: Headquartered in Los Angeles IOM Cases™, LLC is a manufacturer and distributor of distinctive, high-quality luxury cases for the iPhone market. For more information, visit IOM Cases at www.iomcases.com. Check the company out on its social pages - for Facebook and Instagram @IOMCases.

