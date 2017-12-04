SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the marketing category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the marketing sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Unified Communications Procurement Research Report', 'Mobile Marketing Procurement Research Report', and 'Commercial Printing Procurement Research Report'

Global Unified Communications Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the unified communications market can be attributed to the rising need to optimize business processes. Implementing unified communication tools helps in optimizing business processes and also assists the buyers to streamline their business process which in turn helps to increase operational efficiency across the value chain. Also, the rapid expansions in businesses lead to the expansion of workforce which increases the need to deploy UC tools such as mobile phones, tablets, web, and video, to ensure collaboration in communication within the workforce.

Unified Communications Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in estimating UC costs and regulations related to storage of data.

The challenges faced while conducting business process re-engineering prior UC implementation.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the unified communications market should adopt effective procurement practices to gain better control over suppliers. They prefer to partner with suppliers that incorporate real-time monitoring tools that are capable of identifying voice and data threats through VoIP; this helps them in identifying and understanding threats.

Global Mobile Marketing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the mobile marketing market can attributed to the high rate of smartphone penetration among the urban as well as rural population. Mobile marketing offers a better customer reach when compared to other digital marketing platforms owing to the ease of access and the development of technological infrastructures such as cellular towers and communication networks.

Mobile Marketing Procurement Challenges:

The lack of accurate and well-established systems to accurately forecast the efficiency of marketing promotions.

The rapid changes in consumer purchasing behavior.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should identify and engage with service providers that have omnichannel marketing capabilities. Omni-channel mobile marketing enables marketers to use different promotion channels within mobile marketing, such as email, SMS, social media, websites, and print media, to reach the target audience by providing consistent promotional messages across all platforms.

Global Commercial Printing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the commercial printing market can be attributed to the rise in adoption of technologies by major printing firms. It includes web-to-print services, automation in the production process, and logistics support to enhance the operational cost and service delivery for buyers, thereby, creating more demand from various end-user segments. The high demand from the packaging sector is another factor driving the growth of this market. Also, the enforcement of labeling requirements across multiple consumer products is expected to drive the growth of the commercial printing industry.

Commercial Printing Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in accurately evaluating the EHS practices of suppliers.

The increased stringency of environmental regulations.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the commercial printing market should identify and engage with service providers that follow eco-friendly operational procedures; this is because of increased stringency of environmental regulations and social importance given to EHS practices. The buyers prefer to automate the procurement processes through the use of specialized P2P suites and software as this helps the buyers to control and coordinate their purchases.

