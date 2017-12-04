Technavio market research analysts forecast the global POS cash drawer market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204005989/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global POS cash drawer market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report further segments the global POS cash drawer market by interface (printer-driven cash drawer, Ethernet-driven cash drawer, serial and USB-driven cash drawer, and manually-driven cash drawer), by end-user (retail and hospitality), and by geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global POS cash drawer market:

Safety and effective cash management

Growing organized retail format

Continued dominance of cash in consumer transactions worldwide

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Safety and effective cash management

Retailers are significantly investing in internal control measures to safeguard their cash and equivalent assets. It is essential to ensure the safety of cash with reliable and stringent controls as cash is the most important asset of the business. Following proper cash management practices is also relevant to maintain accurate financial reporting. Cash drawers are designed to ensure both safety and effective cash management. They collect, record, and track all cash and non-cash receipts and disbursements.

According to Narendra Nandaigari, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail systems research, "Theft and robbery are common issues that retailers encounter. By ensuring proper controls at checkouts, cash loss from such incidents can be limited. Cash drawers require cashiers to log in with unique credentials each time to gain access to the cash in it. Each time a cash drawer is opened or closed, it makes an employee accountable for the cash in the drawer. This ensures complete cash safety even when the checkouts are unattended at times."

Growing organized retail format

The global organized retail market is witnessing rapid growth due to the changing macro and microeconomic factors, increasing customer preference for global brands, and growing competitive pressure in the industry. Changing demographic profile, increasing disposable incomes, changing consumer tastes and preferences are driving the growth in the organized retail market. The rapid emergence of organized retail formats such as mega malls and hypermarkets are supplementing the growth of organized retail across the globe. Regardless of the economic turbulence, developing economies across the globe are offering retailers several growth opportunities.

Retailers are using technology to modernize their stores and enhance customer experience. These additions comprise of the introduction of barcode scanners and self-checkouts for easy billing, RFID technology for real-time tracking, retail analytics for a better understanding of consumer preference, and ERP software to manage suppliers.

Continued dominance of cash in consumer transactions worldwide

Though the demand for digital transactions is growing exponentially across the globe, cash continues to dominate consumer transactions around the world. Cash gives buyers the anonymity they cannot get with plastic or electronic transactions. Furthermore, payments in cash also make negotiations easier for consumers, while some larger retail stores prefer cash to avoid credit card merchant fees.

"In 2013, cash transactions accounted for around 86% of the regular retail payments across the globe, equating to about 62% of the value of retail transactions. Despite governments of various nations taking several initiatives to promote cashless transactions and reduce dependency on cash, their efforts have not yielded expected success," says Akash.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Retail RFID Security Tags Market 2017-2021

Global Barcode Label Printer Market 2017-2021

Global POS Banknote Recycler Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204005989/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com