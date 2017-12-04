BizVibe, a smart B2B networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today the next generation of its B2B networking platform for the rice industry in India.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204005875/en/

BizVibe's New B2B Networking Platform Helps You Source from Rice Suppliers in India (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient path from company discovery to getting better quotes and building long-lasting profitable business partnerships with the leading rice suppliers in India.

India is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of rice, especially basmati rice. Despite suffering two years of financial stress caused by excess paddy supply and weak international demand, India's rice industry is expecting a rebound in 2018, thanks to growing demand and low inventory prices. BizVibe's latest update connects businesses to the top rice suppliers in India and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. We've innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and more hassle-free. Connect and network with India's top rice suppliers on BizVibe.

View more about the rice industry in India: How BizVibe is helping buyers connect with India's leading rice producers, suppliers, and exporters.

Why connect with companies from India's rice industry?

Rice has long been one of the most consumed agricultural products around the world, with India being one of the most prominent suppliers in the world, representing over 20% of the total supply in the global rice market. In the fiscal year of 2016-17, the total rice production in India is forecasted to jump to 108.86 million tonnes, setting a new record for the country's rice production. West Bengal remains the largest rice-producing state in India, the state produced over 14.8 million tonnes of rice in 2016. Meanwhile, India's exports of basmati rice may rise to US$3.46 billion, or volume of around 4.09 million tonnes in 2017-18, making basmati rice one of India's most popular exporting products.

Looking for more information on this market? Check BizVibe's detailed breakdown of rice Industry in India.

Not only does BizVibe's networking platform introduce businesses to verified rice suppliers in India, the intelligent B2B networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real opportunities.

Network with Top Rice Suppliers in India

BizVibe connects like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep up with the market demand. Join for free today to find your next big opportunity in a community of leading rice suppliers in India.

India's Top Rice Suppliers on BizVibe

Aditi Agro Exim Pvt. Ltd.

Kohinoor Foods Ltd

Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd

BizVibe's New Networking Platform Helps You Find

Top rice suppliers in India

Valuable product quotes that convert

Relevant business chatter in the rice industry in India

Increase your company's exposure. Add your company to the BizVibe network and instantly match with the top exporters, suppliers, and buyers around the world.

Browse News Related to the rice industry in India

Agriculture Industry in the United States: 10 Key Facts and Figures

India Leads the Top 20 Largest Cotton Producing Countries in the World

Top 10 Industrial Automation Companies in India

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses, providing them with a seamless, efficient, and easy-to-use platform. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the planet, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking platform dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, manufacturers, and suppliers, helping thousands of users to connect, engage, and make business deals daily.

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in London, Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204005875/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Sony Gomes

BizVibe Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com