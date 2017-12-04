Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Form 8-K") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 4, 2017, announcing the commencement of private offers (the "Exchange Offers") for eligible holders (as defined in the Form 8-K) of the Corporation's outstanding debt securities listed in the tables included in the Form 8-K (collectively, the "Existing Notes") to exchange such Existing Notes for new fixed/floating rate senior notes in two categories of Exchange Offers, on the terms and conditions set forth in the confidential offering memorandum dated December 4, 2017, and the accompanying letter of transmittal.

Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage Mechanism's website at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204006163/en/

Contacts:

Bank of America

Michael Pressman, +1 980-386-5083

Assistant General Counsel