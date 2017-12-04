The global nanoparticles market in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 22% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global nanoparticles market in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors by end-user that include biotechnology and pharmaceutical. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing focus on nanotechnology research

Nanotechnology is the field of studying particles that are in the size range of one to 100 nm. Physicists ascertain that atoms and molecules of the smallest size can be manipulated and controlled to provide breakthroughs in multiple fields such as biology, chemistry, physics, material science, and engineering. Nanotechnology has improved novel research applications and materials that have benefited multiple areas of research, thereby creating opportunities for market growth.

According to Tasneem Ali, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research, "Nanotechnology has two divisions that include nanodevices and nanoparticles. Nanoparticles have widespread application than nanodevices. They are used in pharmaceuticals for drug delivery and drug discovery and in biotechnology for studying cellular dynamicsand stem cell research. Additionally, with investments by government and technology firms in the development of nanotechnology, the market is expected to grow in the coming years. The US is one of the largest investors in nanotechnology."

Market trend: increasing demand for nanoparticles in stem cell therapy

Stem cells have the potential of developing into different cell types in the body during early life and growth. Stem cells function as an internal repair system that divides to replenish other cells for as long as the animal or the person lives. Stem cells include embryonic stem cells and non-embryonic adult stem cells that are unspecialized cells. Advancements in stem cell research depict the tremendous potential of stem cells that can change the perception of diseases. Over the past 50 years, several effective stem cell therapies have been developed, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. For instance, in 1956, the first successful bone marrow-derived stem cell transplant was performed on a leukemia patient by Dr. Donnall Thomas in New York.

Market challenge: challenges in development of nanoparticles for therapeutics

Although nanoparticle-based therapeutics overcome biological barriers by effectively delivering hydrophobic drugs at preferentially target sites of disease, only a small number of nanoparticle-based medicines have been approved for clinical use. Manufacturers of nanoparticles face several challenges and hurdles at different stages of product development. The complexity of nanoparticles requires careful design and engineering for their three-dimensional construction. Their development requires detailed analysis of orthogonal methods, pharmacological profiles, and biological behaviors.

Key vendors in the market:

Merck

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GE Healthcare

Novartis

The global nanoparticles market in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors is characterized by the presence of diverse regional and international vendors. The regional vendors face stiff competition from the international players in terms of quality, price, market reach, and financial resources. The competition will further increase with the increase in product innovations, product and service extensions, and M&A. International players are predicted to grow by acquiring regional or local players.

