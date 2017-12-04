The global evaluation board market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global evaluation board market segmentation by application and end-user

Technavio's report on the global evaluation board market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including consumer electronics and industrial. The consumer segment of the market consists of wearables and household appliances that include air conditioners, cookers, dishwashers, microwave ovens, televisions and washing machines. Consumer electronic products have transformed substantially in recent times with vendors introducing advanced electronic gadgets that have smart features such as touch-based displays, keypads, and in-built memory. This generates the requirement for evaluation boards needed while testing the properties of devices.

Based on geography, the global evaluation board market has been segmented into APAC, the Americas, and EMEA. The global evaluation board market was dominated by APAC that occupied a market share of close to 70%. This is due to the high concentration of OEMs and original device manufacturers (ODMs).

"The increasing demand for evaluation boards for consumer electronics and automotive applications will drive the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period. The availability of raw materials in abundance and the low establishment and labor costs have assisted companies to launch their production centers in this region. Apart from this, advances in power semiconductor technology are also fueling the market growth in APAC. The region is primarily driven by the heavy demand for electronics from countries such as China and India," says Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research

Evaluation board market: competitive vendor landscape

The global evaluation board market has the presence of several reputed vendors, yet it is dominated by Analog Devices. The market share of this company was 35% in the global evaluation board market in 2016. Analog Devices is one of the pioneers in the market and has much design wins over other vendors operating in the market. This is one of the factors that has contributed to a strong customer base for this company. One of the key factors for this domination is that the production of evaluation board architectures is based on the design of end-products. Evaluation boards are one of the key components in the electronic systems but do not undergo major design changes with changing form factors, or down-scaling of ICs integrated into the electronic devices.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increased adoption of LED lighting

Miniaturization of electronic devices

Market challenges:

Short product life cycle of electronic products

Change in customers' selection parameters

Market trends:

Increased demand for integrated test equipment

Continuous advances in communication technologies

