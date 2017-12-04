

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Social media giant Facebook Inc. announced a new messaging app for children between the ages of 6 and 12.



The new app called Messenger Kids is a stand-alone chat and messaging app that allows children to send texts, messages and videos to a list of contacts that has been approved by their parents. Parents can control the app from their own Facebook account, including who is on the child's contact list.



Meanwhile, experts have raised concerns about whether young children require any social-media access.



However, Facebook says it consulted with child-development and online-safety experts, the parent-teacher organization National PTA and thousands of parents during the developmental stage of Messenger Kids.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX