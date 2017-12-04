EPS - Entertainment Photography Specialists: Master Photographer's 22,264 Mile, 50 State, 90 Day Labor of Love Inspires Extraordinary Book, Dance Across the USA

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2017 / Master Photographer Jonathan Givens will celebrate the release of Dance Across the USA in December. An extraordinary photo book featuring dancers across the country celebrating America's beauty and diversity, Dance Across the USA will be available where fine books are sold on December 9, 2017.

In the summer of 2016, Givens embarked on an epic journey spanning 50 states in 90 days with the sole purpose of photographing dancers in national parks and beloved and well-known settings in each state. After all, the possibilities for splendid settings abounded - a dancer on top of an active volcano, in the middle of the ocean, on a sand dune in Death Valley, in a glacier-fed lake - and Givens, undeterred by the Herculean task, jumped in feet first. During that 90-day journey, Givens racked up some unimaginable statistics: 22,264 miles driven; 22,160 photographs created; 163 dancers photographed; 56 locations; 50 states; and 1 Mighty Buford, the van that served as the vehicle - literally and figuratively - for Givens' odyssey.

A passion project born of Givens' desire to showcase the fabric of America, shine a spotlight on the importance of dance, and highlight the diversity that exists in both the physical landscape and in the dancers who make America their home, Dance Across the USA is an extraordinary - and extraordinarily real - book. Resplendent with real photographs of real dancers in real locations - the skies are real, the landscape is real, even the dirty feet are real - the photos within this incredible book involve no digital compositing, no trampolines, no wires or strings attached. Real dancers. Real photos. Real settings.

A book that is awe-inspiring in its sheer beauty and magnitude, Dance Across the USA features a wide range of dancers - from ages 5 to 61, professionals and amateurs, students and teachers, male and female, boys and girls, cat lovers and dog lovers. Moreover, Dance Across the USA provides an exquisite, eye-opening look at America - from sandy Florida beaches to the rugged Washington coast, from the glaciers of Alaska to Death Valley in California and all points in between.

Dance Across the USA will be published in a trade paper edition (ISBN: 9780692953709, 306 pages) in December. A portion of the proceeds from Dance Across the USA will be donated to benefit America's parks and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Jonathan Givens' photography depicts graceful dancers within extraordinary landscapes in Dance Across The USA. His artistic eye reminded me of how important the arts have been to our parks and public lands. Without the early paintings of Thomas Moran and Arthur Bierstadt, the concept of national parks may have never been embraced. Long exposures by Ansel Adams brought us new perspective of Yosemite, and orchestral composer Chip David re-imagined national parks with his Grand Canyon Suite. Dance Across the USA significantly contributes to this body of work, using "America's Best Idea" to inspire, create and rejuvenate. As each dancer is caught in an exhilarating leap over a backdrop of stunning vista, they remind us to celebrate our nation's heritage.

- The Honorable Jonathan B. Jarvis - Former Director of the National Park Service (2009-2017)

