Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, GmbH announced today that Iain MacLeod has been appointed Senior Vice President, Country Manager, Australia. He will report to Michael Garrison, President, Asia-Pacific.

Michael Garrison said: "Australia is a key market in the region, and Iain's appointment will help us to execute our growth plans for the country. He is responsible for managing our day-to-day operations in Australia and his arrival will help us to strengthen our relationships with buyers and brokers as we continue to deliver innovative solutions that address the changing issues they face."

Prior to joining Allied World in 2012, Mr. MacLeod spent 23 years at Marsh where he held senior positions in London, Bermuda and New York, with responsibilities across a range of business lines as well as for product and business development. He is an Associate in Risk Management Insurance with the Association of America.

About Allied World

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, GmbH, through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. We operate under the brand Allied World and have supported clients, cedents and trading partners with thoughtful service and meaningful coverages since 2001. We are a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, and we benefit from a worldwide network of affiliated entities that allow us to think and respond in non-traditional ways. Our capital base is strong, our solutions anticipate rather than react to changing trends, and our teams are focused on establishing long-term relationships that are mutually beneficial. Learn more about how we can help you manage your risk by visiting: Web: www.awac.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/alliedworld | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-world

