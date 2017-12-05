CORRECTION - STARS GROUP IO LIMITED: Digital Sports Currency, STARS Token, Looks to Become New Medium for Pro Football Clubs

LONDON, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In the news release, "Digital Sports Currency, STARS Token, Looks to Become New Medium for Pro Football Clubs" issued on 4 Dec 2017 21:00 GMT, by STARS GROUP IO LIMITED over PR Newswire, we are advised by a representative of the company that the name Ronald de Boer should not be included as originally issued inadvertently. Complete, corrected release follows:

Manchester City, Ajax, Roma, and a consortium of football clubs and insiders are in line to save millions with STARS Token, an emerging digital sports currency that seeks to disrupt the football space.

Both the clubs and insiders believe the ethereum-based cryptocurrency, STARS Token, would foster transparency and accountability rarely seen in today's football transactions.

STARS Token's mission is to create a transparent financial infrastructure capable of supporting the growth and evolution of digital currencies within the $40+billion professional football economy.

Stars Group CEO Daniel Taylor says the token, with the adoption by powerful sports clubs like Manchester City - the fifth most valuable football franchise in the world - will revolutionize the football economy by bridging cost savings directly with fan benefits.

"Corruption exists due to a lack of transparency. Inefficient management and expensive player transfer deals all trickle down, increasing the prices of tickets, shirts, and halftime beers," Taylor said.

Taylor, a former pro football player, says the STARS Token will give fans from all socioeconomic backgrounds the chance to purchase tokens from their favorite clubs and become more engaged with their favorite teams.

"We want to give football fans the ability to transact seamlessly in what we envision as the future of sports commerce. Blockchain technology provides a mechanism to interact with global fans in a new and engaging way," he said.

Fan utilization of STARS Token will displace the current third-party infrastructure that many clubs use as a marketplace for tickets and merchandise.

Demand is driven by increased utilization and the growth, and price fluctuations will be a byproduct of the football economy.

An added bonus is that monitoring the daily transactions of clubs - that operate in different countries, using different currencies and different languages - will be much easier, as there would now be just one currency, the STARS Token.

"The STARS Token platform will align the incentives of clubs, players, and fans to revolutionize the football economy," said George Kazianis, President of the Stars Group.

Stars Group IO Limited, a subsidiary of Only4Stars, aims to become the premier football ownership conglomerate through the acquisition of specifically chosen football clubs, located in strategic leagues, that offer top tier development, lucrative exit opportunities for players, low club acquisition prices, fixed assets such as stadiums and training fields, and ardent supporters. Each club under Stars Group will be managed through a unified blueprint, modeled after Ajax Amsterdam and the Manchester City Football Group, to provide clarity, transparency, and strength to the technical and operational side of each club. Furthermore, each club will be able to leverage the collective strength of Stars Group to source talent, sponsorships, branding and a player/club database.

Stars Group Advisors include former players Hristo Stoichkov, Jan Olde Riekerink, Vasilis Torosidis and George Boateng.

STARS Token can be purchased with ETH and BTC on Starsgroup.io

Learn more about Stars Group and the STARS Token ICO: http://starsgroup.io/

Contact: Austin Henri, EMAIL: pr@starsgroup.io