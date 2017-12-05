Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, has appointed Santosh Honnagunti, as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer in India. In his new role, Santosh will be responsible for the overall management of the India operations for Sigma, working closely with the global leaders of engineering, delivery and corporate functions to manage the effective operation of the India center.

Santosh joins Sigma Systems from Celcom Solutions, a global telecom services and product development organization in Bangalore, where he served as their Chief Executive Officer. He was previously Head of BSS/OSS for Ericsson across its Singapore and Brunei regions. Santosh has also worked in presales, solutions consulting, large transformations and Greenfield implementations for Wipro, where he led large telecoms projects across the US, Europe and APAC.

Tim Spencer, Sigma Systems President and CEO commented: "Sigma's business is expanding globally, and there is particular momentum in the Asian market. Santosh has extensive technical and leadership experience in OSS/BSS in both large and medium sized companies, and is uniquely positioned to help us grow within this vital market. I am delighted to welcome Santosh to the Sigma Systems team."

Santosh Honnagunti added: "We are in an era of digital transformations and convergence. Sigma is uniquely positioned in the market with its award-winning OSS/BSS products and solutions which facilitate the digital journey for communication service providers, smart cities, IoT companies and high-tech enterprises. My career has been focused on building products, solutions and leading teams in the transformational journey, helping communication service providers achieve measurable results and competitive differentiation in the market. I am really excited to be joining Sigma and look forward to helping the company with its next phase of growth."

About Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)

Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products.

The company's portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management and Provisioning products. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers.

Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with technology and integration partners in over 100 countries.

