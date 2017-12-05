Utiful is announcing the release of their innovative iPhone photo sorter on the Chinese App Store. The Utiful Photo Organizer app for iOS solves the key issues found with iPhone and iPad photo organization. iPhone and iPad users are familiar with the limitations of the iOS Photos app the scrollable list where all photos are automatically stored. Vacation and family photos are saved alongside work and project images, all sorts of memes, recipes and screenshots. Unfortunately, there is no way to clean up the mess because there is no option to move photos out of the Camera Roll. Utiful solves these issues in an easy and elegant way.

Utiful provides users with the option to move photos out of the Camera Roll, storing the images in a neat filing system. Users simply select the photos in their Camera Roll, create a new folder where the photos are saved, and delete the photos from the Camera Roll. The selected photos are organized in the Utiful folder for future use and the Camera Roll is cleaned. Particularly useful is that this functionality is integrated as an extension to Apple's Photos app, so while users are reviewing pictures in their Camera Roll they can start organizing into Utiful folders without leaving the Photos app.

"Trends show that we constantly use our smartphones as cameras" shares CEO Pavel Atanassov. "Without efficient ways to organize our ever-growing photo collections we end up frustrated, scrolling for ages through thousands of cluttered images. With Utiful, we wanted to provide users with a simple solution to keep their photos truly organized. Equally important was giving our users control over how they organize their photos."

Utiful has listened to iOS users who are looking for a way to neatly organize their photos. Their research has shown that photo organization can be dramatically simplified, if users had two separate photo storages - one for family and vacation photos and one for everything else. In essence, Utiful is a separate storage space for all of the utility photos we take on a daily basis. The screenshots, reminder images, and project inspiration ideas those 'utiful' photos that clutter up the Camera Roll have found a proper place in Utiful. Sharing family and vacation photos is much easier once the utility photos have been moved out of the Camera Roll. The utility images are easy to locate as well, now they are stored in their respective folders. This way, Utiful has given its users the freedom to organize their photos their own way. Utiful Photo Organizer is now available on the App Store for $5.99.

About Utiful:

Utiful is a small international team based in Vienna, Austria. Since 2015 they have been developing the Utiful Photo Organizer app to provide users with a more enjoyable photo management and sharing experience. Utiful offers iOS users an intuitive solution to organize and store their photos. CEO Pavel Atanassov has a background in banking software and is an avid app developer. An active member of the Vienna start-up scene, Pavel and his team are excited to announce Utiful elevating your everyday images.

Contacts:

Utiful

Pavel Atanassov

pavel@utifulapp.com

+43 676 9749945

http://www.utifulapp.com