

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were up 0.6 percent on year in November, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.



That follows the 1.0 percent contraction in October.



Overall retail sales were up an annual 1.5 percent.



'Black Friday, the big retail event of the month, failed to fundamentally shift underlying trends in spending,' said BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson. 'Rather than increasing overall sales, the event has shifted spending away from other parts of the festive period, and focuses shoppers' attentions online.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX