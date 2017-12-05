BSI Strengthens Position in Asia Pacific with Acquisition of Neville Clarke

LONDON, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BSI, the business standards company, today announced the acquisition of Neville Clarke, an Asia Pacific business specializing in organizational training and capacity building. This will see Neville Clarke become an operating subsidiary of BSI's Professional Services business and will function under the name, "BSI Neville Clarke - A BSI Professional Services Company".

Neville Clarke complements BSI's strategy to offer a greater range of training services in the ASEAN market. It enhances BSI's product offering by expanding the range of training courses and intellectual property in three key areas: Assurance, Engagement and Performance, at a regional level and in future at a global level.

The acquisition of Neville Clarke significantly broadens BSI's footprint and scalability of the training and associated capacity building[1] services with the addition of 150 staff and offices across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. This investment also provides BSI with a market entry into the fast-growing Philippines market.

Howard Kerr, Chief Executive at BSI says: "For a number of years, our strategy has been to build critical scale in the ASEAN market. The acquisition of Neville Clarke enables us to do this by not only expanding our footprint in this region but by strengthening our training expertise and product offering for our clients."

David Horlock, Asia Pacific Managing Director at BSI comments: "Neville Clarke provides us with immediate growth opportunities in Asia Pacific and further strengthens BSI's commitment to the ASEAN market. Neville Clarke has a strong and long-established reputation in the region with a diverse range of government, international and blue-chip clients that span the manufacturing, financial, healthcare, technology, food and automotive sectors.

"The addition of Neville Clarke's professional team, their intellectual property and technical expertise combined with the internationally recognized BSI brand and broader services will help unlock excellence for our clients. The acquisition also provides professional development and career enhancing opportunities for Neville Clarke's technical specialists. I'm delighted the Neville Clarke leadership team will be joining the BSI team."

Alan Russell, Director at Neville Clarke states: "The Neville Clarke Board are delighted with the acquisition of Neville Clarke by BSI. The strong reputation and values of both companies make for a good marriage and will provide a secure future with greater opportunities for both our highly committed staff and their clients."

Kerr concludes: "For over ten years BSI has grown our client base organically, increased our global presence and expanded our portfolio offering to match today's business needs. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to encouraging Organizational Resilience across our clients. To ensure we remain a resilient organization - one that is agile, adaptive, robust and competitive - we have even greater ambitions for growth which will include quality acquisitions like Neville Clarke."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Notes to Editors:

[1]Capacity Building is a combination of training and supporting services, such as gap-analysis, to ensure clients have the necessary skills and capabilities to implement change leading to improved performance.

About BSI

BSI (British Standards Institution) is the business standards company that equips businesses with the necessary solutions to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence. Formed in 1901, BSI was the world's first National Standards Body and a founding member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Over a century later it continues to facilitate business improvement and organizational resilience across the globe by helping its clients drive performance, manage risk and grow sustainably through the adoption of international management systems standards, many of which BSI originated. Renowned for its marks of excellence including the consumer recognized BSI Kitemark', BSI's influence spans multiple sectors with a particular focus on Aerospace, Automotive, Built Environment, Food, Healthcare and IT. With 81,000 clients in 181 countries, BSI is an organization whose products and services inspire excellence across the globe.

To learn more, please visit http://www.bsigroup.com

About Neville Clarke

Neville Clarke ('NC') was founded in 1988 and acquired by Pera in 1996 as the international training arm of the UK headquartered international management and technology consulting company, Pera. From 2009, Neville Clarke went through an MBO, operationally headquartered in Singapore, and has a presence in that market alongside Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. It has a total of 150 employees across a total of 7 offices. Its business is predominantly providing training and 'capacity building' in international management systems (i.e. recognized ISO standards) and associated skills (i.e. Kaizen, Six-Sigma etc.) to domestic and international clients in the region. To learn more, please visit: http://www.nevilleclarke.com