Working with Catalyst Project sponsors, Orange and NTT in conjunction with innovators Cerillion, Nokia and Sigma, Cloudstreet will demonstrate its Network Slicing platform as part of an end-to-end solution for delivering sponsored mobile data and the connected mall of the future



Helsinki, Finland, Singapore, 2017-12-05 03:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudstreet, the Network Slicing Company, a Nokia incubated spin-off, and a clutch of partner innovators including Orange, NTT, Nokia, Sigma and Cerillion, are pleased to unveil a telecom technology first - delivering sponsored data and seamless mobile Quality-of-Experience (QoE) for shoppers on-the-go. To be showcased at TM Forum Live! Asia as a part of the Catalyst Project's "Interconnecting Business with Sponsored Data", the solution creates a true end-to-end (E2E) solution, allowing large retail locations to close the loop between shoppers, brands and a flawless mobile user experience. Allowing multiple carrier networks to be "sliced", and served to buyers following a B2B2X model, malls can, for the first time, connect shoppers with the brands they love via sponsored mobile data and a comprehensive, carrier-aware billing platform.



Launched at this year's TM Forum Asia! In Singapore December 5th-7th, the Proof-of-Concept (PoC) provides a business model blueprint for a novel approach to supporting the mobile customer experience, powered by a network and "Application-Aware" exchange that allows all parties in the value chain to play.



"Malls are a great test case for this initiative," said Mika Skarp, CTO & Founder of Cloudstreet. "They generally have excellent cellular coverage that is designed to serve a large number of visitors. And because cellular basestations have a robust fiber backhaul, connection speeds are significantly faster and come at a much-reduced cost compared to a typical backhaul used in mall WiFi networks. Built around the concept of B2B2X enabled by Vertical Network Slicing, this becomes a perfect use case for high-value, sponsored data services precisely at the point of sale. Most importantly, however, the service would be like no WiFi user experience we've seen, requiring zero user intervention and dramatically improved performance. As such we're looking at a true win-win-win scenario."



Developed in concert with the Catalyst Project and its partners as an exchange, the solution provides a single interface for all mall applications to request mall-based slices. Allowing users to be connected to the cellular network of their choice, the "sliced mall" network concept provides the ability of physical retail space owners to buy and sell capacity on a 4G LTE network in a similar way to WiFi network connectivity, but at a much lower cost. From an economic perspective, buying capacity from a single source involving multiple carriers makes it much easier for the mall to deploy and manage a service that is just as free as WiFi, but with a vastly better user experience.



Mobile carriers, mall owners and retail brands are invited to meet Cloudstreet and other participating innovators at the TM Forum Live!, Asia December 5th-7th In Singapore.



