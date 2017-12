BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in November, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.



That's up from 51.2 in October, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said that its composite index climbed to 51.6 in November, up from 51.0 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX