CAMMS debuts on Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions

MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Enterprise Performance Management(EPM) software vendor, CAMMS-- a world leader in planning and strategy, project, risk and meeting management software, as well as budgeting, workforce and analytics solutions-- has debuted on Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions.

The report is widely viewed as the foremost annual analysis of the global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) market, providing an independent examination of the market's strategic direction, state of maturity, and key technology vendors.

"CAMMS' placement on the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions validates both our strong growth and strategic direction," said CAMMS Founder and CEO, Joe Collins. "CAMMS has always approached the market with the belief that strategic planning and performance management software has a vital role to play across an organization and its decision-making processes, far beyond the confines of the finance department.

"That view has driven our product development too," continued Collins. "We have embraced the cloud to deliver highly accessible performance management software at scale. With a focus on ease-of-use and functional richness, we've now helped tens of thousands of users, from across five continents and many business functions, to turn strategy into action."

The 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions said: "When survey respondents were asked 'What were your organization's three most important selection criteria when selecting a vendor for a financial and/or strategic CPM solution?' most (51%) identified functional capability as their number one choice. Next came ease of use (38%) and solution flexibility (35%), followed by 'ability to implement vendor's solution quickly and inexpensively, relative to other solutions evaluated' (30%)."

The report continued: "Ease of use enables more finance and non-finance users to use these solutions effectively. Solution flexibility enables users to be more effective, because they can customize the solution to support a more diverse set of business needs. These two attributes are related and very important when expanding from traditional finance-focused budgeting and planning to more comprehensive planning and performance management."

The previous Magic Quadrant for Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions report was discontinued, replaced this year by the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions. Gartner stated in the 2017 version of the Magic Quadrant report that it had refocused on cloud-based CPM products because "The strategic corporate performance management (SCPM) market is shifting from mature on-premises offerings to cloud solutions as finance application leaders seek to reduce application support costs, increase application flexibility and shorten the time to value," stated the report. "New solutions built, or significantly rearchitected, as cloud services are typically easier to use and maintain than the previous generation of on-premises offerings.

"Cloud-based solution and vendor topics such as the timing of cloud conversions, cloud vendor product roadmaps and cloud product selection now comprise nearly all of Gartner's client advisory conversations."

The 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions report evaluated 13 different vendors across three inclusion criteria, encompassing Product Capabilities, Market Presence, and Vendor Viability. The two axis that comprise the Magic Quadrant itself are Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Earlier this year, Gartner recognized CAMMS' Project Management solution, cammsproject, as a 'Pace Setter' in its 2017 FrontRunners quadrant for Project Management software report. In 2015, Gartner identified CAMMS as a Cool Vendor in Risk Management software for its solution cammsrisk.

*The 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions report was authored by Gartner analysts Christopher Iervolino and John E. Van Decker, published 29 June 2017.

**Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

