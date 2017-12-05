HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 --Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ("Comba Telecom" or "the Group" (HKSE: 2342), a global leading wireless solutions provider, has announced its role as a key supplier of base station antennas to be deployed in a 4G LTE network of the largest mobile operator in Brazil.

Brazil is the largest mobile market in Latin America with the number of smartphone users in the country estimated to reach over 77 million in 2017. According to industry reports, 38.85% of Brazilians accessed the internet through mobile devices and this is expected to grow to 53.23% by 2022.(1) Correspondingly, the wireless telecommunications industry will need to adapt to address these trends and opportunities.

In the multi-year agreement, Comba Telecom will provide a portfolio of multi-band antennas for the national expansion and enhancement of 4G LTE mobile networks to cover all of the cities in Brazil to meet the growing demand for network coverage and data traffic. In this deal, Comba Telecom will supply more than 30,000 base station antennas, including outdoor directional quad-band antennas and outdoor directional hexa-band antennas over a period of three years.

Mr. Simon Yeung, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Comba Telecom and President of Comba Telecom International said, "We are honored that our base station antennas are selected for this national project. This demonstrates that our strong product portfolio can satisfy the different needs of our customers. Customer focus is at the core of our corporate values and Comba Telecom actively engages our customers in creating solutions that addresses their technical and business needs. In this case, the hexa-band antennas are customized according to the specifications of this operator. We believe our values coupled with our unrivalled R&D capabilities positions us as a true partner to our customers around the world."

(1)Source: https://www.statista.com/

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Comba Telecom is a global leading wireless solutions provider with its own R&D facilities, manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including wireless access, wireless enhancement, antenna and subsystems and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Comba Telecom's global operations include manufacturing bases in China, R&D centers in China and the USA and more than 40 offices worldwide. Comba Telecom has been included into several indexes including the MSCI China Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Composite Index (Information Technology Industry Index, MidCap & SmallCap Index and SmallCap Index), Hang Seng Global Composite Index, Hang Seng Internet & Information Technology Index, as well as Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com.

