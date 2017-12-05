Klook partners with LOTTE Duty Free Shop to lure more Korean inbound travelers with shopping

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Klook, Asia's largest travel activities booking platform recently announced the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in partnership with Korea's top duty free retailer, LOTTE Duty Free Shop, to attract more travelers to South Korea by offering shopping deals.

According to Korea Tourism Organization, shopping ranks as the No. 1 thing-to-do by 67.2% of tourists in Korea, followed by other popular activities such as local dining, cultural and historical tours, nature sightseeing, and others. LOTTE DFS is one of the world's leading retailers of duty-free industry covering major airports in Korea and has become one of the most popular stores amongst foreign visitors.

Klook's partnership with LOTTE DFS will introduce attractive shopping discounts for Klook users offered by LOTTE DFS, and the discount will be available for use in all LOTTE DFS stores in Korea. In addition, LOTTE DFS customers can also enjoy up to 70% discount off retail price on Klook platforms to satisfy their wanderlust by tapping into experiences in over 120 destinations globally. The marketing campaigns will be rolled out in later December for travelers to enjoy with more details to follow.

"Shopping is one of Korea's most popular experiences especially for visitors from other Asian countries," commented Kim Bo Joon, Executive Marketing Director ofLOTTE DFS. "The strategic partnership with Asia's largest travel activity booking platform, Klook, will further our efforts in introducing Korea's quality shopping experiences to travelers across Asia."

"Klook strives to enhance our users' travel experiences," noted Eric Gnock Fah, President and Co-founder ofKlook. "We are excited to include shopping deals to meet our users' shopping needs when traveling to Korea and other destinations. We also look forward to providing Klook's convenient and top-quality travel activities booking services to LOTTE DFS customers."

Klook established its operations in Korea in early 2017 and has maintained an active local presence since. Committed to providing convenient and affordable travel experiences for visitors to Korea, Klook partners directly with local operators to offer services ranging from e-ticket to LOTTE World, entry to famous culinary performance Nanta Show, Korea Rail Pass, famous local eatery deals to winter-exclusive snow activities in Pyeongchang, where the Winter Olympics 2018 will be held.

About Klook

Klook is Asia's largest in-destination services booking platform that gives travelers a simple and trusted way to conveniently book and enjoy over 30,000 popular attractions, local experiences, and services around the world. Klook's network of over 3,000 direct partners includes world-famous attractions such as Disneyland, Universal Studios, to locally recognized operators such as Hong Kong's Ngong Ping 360, Bangkok Blue Elephant Cooking School, and more. Klook's quality services have garnered over 1 million verified user reviews.

Founded in Hong Kong in 2014, Klook has been recognized by globally-renowned media and awards including Forbes, Deloitte Fast Technology, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and many others. Klook's mobile app has also been awarded Best of the Year by both Apple App Store and Google Play and has been featured over 100 times as the go-to app for trip planning. With a team of over 400 across 13 offices, Klook's services are available in 7 languages, supporting over 30 currencies. Klook has raised close to US$100 million investment from world-renowned investors such as Goldman Sachs, Sequoia.

About LOTTE DFS

In February 1980, the first LOTTE Duty Free Shop opened in Sogong-dong, Seoul. Subsequently, branches have opened in World Tower, COEX, Busan, Jeju, and International Airports including Incheon, Gimpo, and Gimhae. LOTTE duty free have also opened five locations internationally starting with Indonesia's Jakarta Airport in 2012 then moving on to Guam, Japan and Vietnam. LOTTE Duty Free offers the best quality products and services both in retail locations and online in Chinese, Japanese and English. Ranked second in the world in 2017, LOTTE is the leader in the duty-free industry and aims to be the top Duty Free Shop in the world by 2020.

