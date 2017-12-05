KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- A Taiwanese delegation group comprising leading health industry representatives and doctors has recently held a press conference and forum celebrating the recent medical success and excellence with Malaysian patients.

Led by Taiwan External Trade and Development Council (TAITRA), the team includes

Dr Kuan-Wen Wu, the director of the Division of Neuro-Trauma and Neuro Critical Care Neurosurgery from Chang Gung Hospital,

Dr Chieh-Tsai Wu, a bariatric specialist from E-DA Hospital,

Meng-Xi Lin, Dean of Aphrodite Medical Clinic,

Dr Hung Ching-Cheng, from Dept. of Pediatrics at Siaogang Hospital,

Dr Yi Jung (Irene), MD from Royal 101 International Health Clinic,

Dr. Ming-Shian Tsai, an aesthetics surgeon

Coordinator Stacy Ni from Lee Women's Hospital,

Professor Hsu-Wei Fang from Healthcare Industry Development Association,

An orthopedic specialist from Taiwan University Hospital

Director Rachel Wu from Taiwan Trade Center, said, "Taiwan has become the 4th global destination in implementing hospital evaluation system after the United States, Canada and Australia. On top of self-evaluation, 15 hospitals from Taiwan are accredited by JCI. Taiwan not only provides world-class medical services, full line of senior care system, our aesthetics medicine and health equipment are also well developed. We welcome all health industries to invest and collaborate with us."

Some of the Malaysian patient success stories that were shared at the event includes

An operation led by Dr Chieh-Tsai Wu for Solomon, a toddler from Malaysia who suffered from congenital hydrocephalus by birth. With Dr Wu's treatment and compassionate support from hometown, baby Solomon was able to return to Malaysia healthily and is now moving towards normal growth and development.

There were many cases of treatment of obesity at the E-DA Hospital. Dr Tsai shared the success of a bariatric surgery that was performed on a 22-year-old overweight girl with BMI reading of 60. After Dr Tsai carried out a gastric bypass weight loss operation for his patient, she regained her normal weight and regained confidence in her life.

Additionally, Lee Woman's Hospital cited cases of Malaysian patients who have successfully gained in artificial reproductive therapy and treatments.

Taiwan University Hospital stated that most of their patients come from east Malaysia. They have been successfully treated for minimally invasive surgery on prostate cancer and removal of osteoma.

Wu added, "Taiwan continues to be an attractive destination for Malaysians seeking quality medical treatment at competitive prices. We are proud to bring our medical team to share these success stories in Malaysia. Our collaboration with Malaysian partners has grown from strength to strength, and we look forward to receiving even more patients from Malaysia in the near future."

