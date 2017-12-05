TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- Craig Campbell (the "Acquiror"), founder and chief executive officer of Resilience Capital Inc., announced the acquisition today, through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, of 9,440,000 common shares in the capital of Avante Logixx Inc. ("Avante Logixx" or the "Company"), representing approximately 11.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Avante Logixx. The Acquiror paid total consideration of $3,736,866 for the common shares at an average price of $0.3959 per common share. Immediately prior to the acquisition of such common shares, the Acquiror owned 4,401,500 common shares of the Company representing approximately 5.4% of its issued and outstanding common shares. Following completion of the acquisition of common shares, the Acquiror owned 13,841,500 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 17.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The Acquiror acquired the shares for investment purposes. The Acquiror has engaged with certain directors and management of Avante Logixx regarding its business and prospects, board composition and potential means for preserving and enhancing shareholder value at the Company. The Acquiror has engaged with a number of shareholders and has solicited the support of these shareholders for a plan to enhance shareholder value at the Company. The Acquiror may, in its discretion, requisition a meeting of shareholders of the Company for any purpose that may properly be the subject of such meeting that the Acquiror determines, in its discretion, to be necessary in order to preserve or enhance shareholder value at the Company.

The Acquiror may acquire additional common shares or dispose of common shares of the Company through, among other means, the purchase or sale of common shares of Avante Logixx on the open market or in private transactions or otherwise, on such terms and at such times as the Acquiror may deem advisable.

Resilience Capital Inc. is a Toronto-based investment company that invests in stable, profitable operating companies (with a focus on security businesses) that have high growth potential and a sustainable, competitive advantage.

For more information, including to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed in respect of this news release, contact: Craig Campbell at 416-727-8416.

