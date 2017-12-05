Agile Alliance Announces Agile2018 Call for Speaker Submissions

Premier industry event now accepting session proposals for those who want to present ideas, experiences, and best practices in Agile software development

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Agile Alliance invites leaders in Agile development to answer the Call for Submissions for Agile2018, Agile Alliance's annual global conference that attracts practitioners, academia, business and vendor-partner community members worldwide. This year's event will take place August 6 - 10 in San Diego, California.

"The Agile2018 conference is an unparalleled opportunity to share your knowledge, expertise and experience on a truly international stage," saidBrian Button,Agile2018conference chair. "Last year we were joined by nearly 2,200 executives, managers, software developers and researchers from over 40 countries who gathered to hear from recognized experts, authors, innovators and practitioners who offer their unique insights. Competition to speak at this premier event is intense. Agilists with a story to tell shouldsubmitearly."

Speakers for the conference are selected via a comprehensive peer review process.

Potential presenters are encouraged to carefully review the 17 available conference tracks that are accepting submissions and submit proposals under the track that most closely represents their proposed topic(s). The tracks cover all aspects of Agile development, from tips to get started with small teams to advanced, enterprise strategies based on years of experiences.

A new track this year - Agile Data, Metrics, and Forecasting - will offer practical techniques to measure and optimize Agile software development. Whereas much of Agile is rightly considered to be about the interactions between team members and processes used to organize work (team and organization), this track is about how data can be used to support those goals.

In its 17th year, the Agile Alliance global conference is the leading international, noncommercial conference on Agile methods in software development. Connecting and sharing are at the heart of each Agile Alliance Conference. Attendees gather from around the world, many for consecutive years, to meet with peers and the foremost leaders in the Agile space. The relationships made, support received, and knowledge gained provide an enriching and long-lasting experience that fosters both individual success and the collective advancement of the industry. The conferences are open and engaging, fostering innovative ideas based on real-world Agile implementations. To submit a session proposal, click here.

The submission system will remain open until February 3, 2018. For more information visit the conference website.

About Agile Alliance

Agile Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of Agile software development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With nearly 43,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers, organizations and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring the Agile community together on a global scale. The AGILE2018 Conference will take place August 6 - 10, 2017 in San Diego, California.

