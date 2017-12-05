The new portfolio of the OMX Copenhagen 25 index will become effective on December 18, 2017 Copenhagen, December 5, 2017 - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen 25 index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXC25), which will become effective with the market open on Monday, December 18, 2017.



NKT (NKT) will be added to the portfolio and Sydbank (SYDB) will exit the portfolio.



The constituents of the OMXC25 index family are a selection of the largest and most actively traded shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The selection process initially identifies the 35 shares with highest free float market cap on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Out of those 35 shares, the 25 most traded shares during the last six months are selected and included in the OMXC25 index. The composition of the OMXC25 index is revised twice a year in June and December. The index weights are based on free float adjusted market cap to ensure that only the part of the shares that is considered available for trading is included in the indexes.



The OMX Copenhagen 25 Index constituents effective December 18, 2017:



A.P. Moller - Maersk A Jyske Bank A.P. Moller - Maersk B Lundbeck Orsted Nets Bavarian Nordic NKT Carlsberg B Nordea Bank Chr. Hansen Holding Novo Nordisk B Coloplast B Novozymes B Danske Bank Pandora DSV TDC FLSmidth & Co. Tryg Genmab Vestas Wind Systems GN Store Nord William Demant Holding ISS



