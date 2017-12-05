Absorb Software Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based learning and performance management software and analytics for corporations and higher education institutions, announced it has appointed Stephen Miller as Sales Director, UK. Stephen will be located in Absorb's new London office.

"Absorb is thrilled to welcome Stephen as Sales Director, UK" said Al Kinnear, Executive Director of Global Sales. "Stephen will be responsible for the leadership of our sales efforts and developing new business opportunities for Absorb in the UK. Stephen is very well-known in the UK LMS and Learning industry with over 12 years of experience creating solutions to meet customer needs, and has a strong reputation for developing strong client relationships and marketing initiatives

Stephen joins Absorb with experience across a range of authoring tools, LMS and bespoke content solutions, eLearning consultancy and sales management approaches, helping to advise and shape digital learning strategies for global organisations.

Across his career, Stephen has implemented LMS solutions, including large-scale roll outs for over 200 organisations across all industries, while managing LMS client revenues in excess of £3 million. Many of Absorb LMS' existing UK and European clients have worked directly with Stephen or members of his teams under previous partnership roles, which makes his appointment a natural and exciting fit for Absorb and its clients.

On 31 January and 1 February 2018 Absorb Software will be in attendance at Learning Technologies taking place at the Olympia London event venue. "Being my tenth year of attendance, I have never been more excited. We will be showcasing Absorbs' growth in scale and pace of development with demonstrations of both our new learner experience and the Absorb LMS App" says Stephen.

Stephen will be hosting the January webinar series which will introduce Absorb's stunning new learner experience, as well as the Absorb LMS App that is currently available on the Salesforce App Exchange. For more information, visit www.absorblms.com/webinars/

About Absorb Software Inc.

Absorb Software is a learning technology company based in Calgary with a subsidiary (Absorb Technology) located in Dublin, Ireland. Absorb's flagship product, Absorb LMS, is an industry leading and award-winning learning management system for businesses, higher education, and government/non-profit agencies around the world. Founded in 2003, the company employs over 130 employees.

