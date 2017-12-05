Wirecard Digitalizes Payment Services for the Austrian Public Sector Together With sendhybrid, a Company of Österreichische Post

MUNICH, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Integration of real-time payment solutions for new services

Consumers to benefit from simple, efficient digital financial management processes

Wirecard is collaborating with sendhybrid, a company affiliated to Österreichische Post, the Austrian postal service, which is now offering electronic post box users a convenient payment service to settle public-sector digital invoices in real time.

sendhybrid specializes in document processing and delivery in both electronic and traditional postal form. Companies, municipalities and local authorities digitally submit their outgoing mail shipments to the central hybridService portal, where documents can be processed, sent on and subsequently delivered to recipients either electronically or by post. For the most part, these documents are invoices or other documents which require a fee to be paid, such as insurance policies, for example.

The collaboration with Wirecard will allow consumers to digitally settle any invoices sent via sendhybrid in real time from now on. This digitized payment process allows any amounts to be paid quickly, conveniently and reliably in just a single click via the hybridPayLink portal. For recipients of printed invoices, links or QR codes indicate the new digital service. The aim of the electronic post box is therefore to reduce the amount of paper in circulation for post. The integration of Wirecard's payment services will allow all invoice recipients to pay securely online without any fuss via various payment methods.

Oliver Bernecker, Managing Director and Founder of sendhybrid: "Our intention with this new payment service is to modernize traditional postal services and offer a reliable digital alternative. Ever more companies are recognising the advantages of this and already starting to rely on the possibilities offered. In Wirecard, the experts in digital financial technology, we have found the perfect partner to further drive our digitalization strategy and expand our payment processes."

Roland Toch, Managing Director at Wirecard CEE: "We are proud to have created a customized product for a company affiliated with Österreichische Post. We create solutions which simplify financial management processes as well as making them both quicker and more efficient for companies and end consumers alike."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About sendhybrid:

sendhybrid is a consultancy and communications company headquartered in Graz, Austria, with a focus on process and market consultancy for document receipt and delivery. Customer demands, expectations and sender/recipient requirements take centre stage in sendhybrid's operations. Sustainable, hybrid and customized document delivery (electronic and traditional postal), which serves not only to optimise processes (keeping costs down) but also to reinforce customer retention, is a core issue for the company. sendhybrid guarantees the highest possible standards in data security in line with international legislative frameworks.

