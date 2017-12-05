Regulatory News:

Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for November 2017.

Cash Trading

In November 2017, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,141 million, up +11.0% compared to November 2016 and up +13.5% from the previous month. The average daily transaction value on ETFs was €481 million, down -22.1% compared to November 2016 and up +21.6% from the previous month. Euronext's ETF offering slightly decreased this month to 828 listings at the end of November, compared to 831 at the end of the previous month. As a reminder, 790 ETFs were listed on Euronext markets at the end of 2016.

Derivatives trading

In November 2017, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 629,767 contracts, up +15.9% compared to November 2016 and up +26.5% compared to the previous month. In details,

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 219,503 contracts, down -7.0% compared to November 2016 and +14.5% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 350,175 contracts in November 2017, up +37.0% compared to November 2016 and +32.1% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 60,089 contracts, up +16.6% compared to November 2016 and +46.9% from the previous month.

On a year-to-date basis, at end of November 2017, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 551,326 contracts (+11.9% compared to end of November 2016) and the open interest was up at 19,727,262 contracts (+17.8% compared to end of November 2016).

FX spot trading

The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $17,777 million, up +3.9% compared to November 2016 and down -1.4% from the previous month.

Listing

In November 2017, Euronext had one technical listing, Reinet Investments on Euronext Amsterdam. In addition, €3.3 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and €2.0 billion of follow-on equity, including Eurofins Scientific €299m private placement and Erytech Pharma €107m capital increase.

Please refer to appendix tables for more details.

Appendix Tables: Euronext Cash Markets Monthly Activity; Euronext Derivatives Monthly Activity; FastMatch Monthly Activity.

