

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's service sector activity expanded at the weakest pace in a year in November, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector fell to 56.0 in November from 57.5 in October. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, both new orders and employment increased at slower rates in November.



On the price front, input price inflation remained sharp in November, led by higher costs for staff, fuel and energy. As a result, service providers raised their output prices in an effort to protect margins.



