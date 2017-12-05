SALEM, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/17 -- ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR) (AIM: PPIX)

OTC: STKR and AIM: PPIX

ProPhotonix Announces Application for Block Admission

(Salem, New Hampshire, December 5, 2017) ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), announces that an application for block admission has been made for 19,497,867 common shares of US$0.001 each ("Common Shares") in the Company ("Block Admission Shares") which will be issued from time to time in accordance with the rules of the Company's 2007 and 2014 Stock Incentive Plans, pursuant to share options granted between 2009 and 2017.

The Block Admission Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Common Shares of the Company and it is expected that admission will become effective on 7 December 2017.

The Company will provide notifications when there are changes to the issued share capital, in order for shareholders to calculate whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

Contact: ProPhotonix Limited Tel: +1 603 893 8778 Tim Losik, President & CEO ir@prophotonix.com Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000 (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Andrew Craig Richard Salmond

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly OCLARO), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

