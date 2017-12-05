PMC Group France, a wholly owned subsidiary of PMC Group International Inc., which is an independent arm of PMC Group Inc., announced the acquisition of the pharma business of Isochem SAS of France. This is a fully integrated business comprised of research, product/process development, regulatory approvals, pilot scale and full plant-scale production of drug intermediates and active pharma ingredients (APIs) for major pharmaceutical companies worldwide to serve the needs of Oncology, Cardiovascular, Infectious, Gastro-Intestinal, Neurology and rare diseases. These facilities with combined footprint of over 40 acres are located at three sites -- Gennevilliers, Pithiviers, and Vert-Le-Petit -- within a 60 miles radius of Paris. The facilities, which are all cGMP US-FDA audited plants for manufacturing pharmaceutical products, will henceforth forth be called "PMC Isochem SAS" and the latter with 230+ employees will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of PMC Group France.

"This acquisition, coming within two months of the acquisition of the Hyderabad, India-based pharma company YM Drugs and Chemicals by PMC Group International, puts the latter in a solid position to serve all the regulated pharma markets around the world with cost-effective offerings of proprietary drugs, drug intermediates, and custom drug research manufacturing services for a wide range of disease categories," said Dr. Raj Chakrabarti, Executive Vice President of PMC Group International.

About PMC

PMC Group is a growth oriented, diversified, global chemicals and plastics company dedicated to innovative solutions to everyday needs in a broad range of end markets including plastics, consumer products, electronics, paint, packaging, personal care, food, automotive and pharmaceuticals. The Company was built on a sustainable model of growth through innovation while promoting social good. PMC operates from a global manufacturing, innovation and marketing platform with facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information about PMC and its activities around the world can be found at www.pmc-group.com.

